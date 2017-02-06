What happens to money, drugs confiscated during drug busts?

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — There have been several high-profile drug busts recently on the roads and interstates in Rankin County.

Cocaine, meth, and marijuana are just some of the drugs seized by the Rankin County Drug Interdiction Task Force.

Undersheriff Raymond Duke says most drug smugglers and dealers are passing through the state. The money seized, in some cases, becomes the property of the sheriff’s department and is shared with agencies that helped with the bust.

The drugs are held until the case is closed and then handed over to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

“What we’re getting is only a fraction of what’s out there,” Duke said. “So if we’re getting the volume that we are now. It just boggles the mind on what’s not getting caught and going through.”

Duke says they have added at least two more deputies to the task force since last year. There have been at least five drug busts in Rankin County since the end of January.