1 wanted for house burglary in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive.

Authorities said Michael Jerome Clanton is wanted for house burglary and probation violation.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that would lead to his arrest.

Anyone that has information that would help in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.