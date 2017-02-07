15 arrested in drug raids in Simpson County

Simpson County Roundup View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: MBN Photo: MBN Photo: MBN Photo: MBN Photo: MBN Photo: MBN Photo: MBN Photo: MBN Photo: MBN Photo: MBN Photo: MBN Photo: MBN Photo: MBN

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Law enforcement officers arrested 15 people Tuesday morning in Simpson County on drug-related charges during raids.

It was a part of Operation D’Lo Meltdown, authorities said.

Federal, state and local officers worked together to execute warrants in D’Lo, Magee, Mendenhall. They said this was a part of a year-long investigation into cocaine and meth sales and prescription drugs.

The MBN-led roundups were made with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Department of Corrections, Simpson County Sheriff Department, Magee, and Mendenhall police departments, as well as American Medical Response.

The suspects were taken to the Simpson County Jail, booked and held pending initial court appearances.

Facing felony drug charges are:

Courtney Drennan, no further information; possession of a controlled substance

Tony Edwards, 53; 144 Barnes Estate Dr., D’Lo; sale of a controlled substance, four counts

James Floyd, 52; 4935 Highway 28 W., Magee; sale of methamphetamine

Melissa Hall, 35; 147 Steel Mill Rd., Mendenhall; possession of a controlled substance

Steven Hand, 25; 79 Dennistown Rd., Mt. Olive/188 Wolverton Dr., Magee; sale of a controlled substance, two counts

Santo D. Lewis, 39; 148 Dades Store Rd./Sutton Circle, Braxton; sale of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance

James S. Magee, 30; 1740 Jupiter Rd., Mendenhall; sale of a controlled substance, three counts

Anthony McCray, 36; 1278 Tucker Rd, Bolton/Woodrow Barnes Rd., D’Lo; sale of methamphetamine

Dedrick Norwood, 36; 59 Adams Lane, Prentiss; sale of a controlled substance

Blake Norwood, 32; 214 Old Highway 13, Pinola; sale of marijuana, methamphetamine, Xanax, Hydrocodone

Steven D. Paige, 42; 504 Dixie Ave., Mendenhall; sale of methamphetamine, two counts

Sharon Smith, 42; 293 Old Gravel 49, Mendenhall; sale of methamphetamine, two counts

Jason Wilks, 56; 2084 St. John Rd., Braxton; possession of marijuana

Ashton Williams, 27; 258 Stennis Dr., Biloxi/Woodrow Barnes Rd., D’Lo; sale of methamphetamine, four counts; possession of a controlled substance

Christopher Williams, no further information available; sale of a controlled substance