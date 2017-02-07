15 arrested in drug raids in Simpson County

Simpson County Roundup
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Law enforcement officers arrested 15 people Tuesday morning in Simpson County on drug-related charges during raids.
It was a part of Operation D’Lo Meltdown, authorities said.
Federal, state and local officers worked together to execute warrants in D’Lo, Magee, Mendenhall. They said this was a part of a year-long investigation into cocaine and meth sales and prescription drugs.
The MBN-led roundups were made with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Department of Corrections, Simpson County Sheriff Department, Magee, and Mendenhall police departments, as well as American Medical Response.
The suspects were taken to the Simpson County Jail, booked and held pending initial court appearances.
Facing felony drug charges are:
- Courtney Drennan, no further information; possession of a controlled substance
- Tony Edwards, 53; 144 Barnes Estate Dr., D’Lo; sale of a controlled substance, four counts
- James Floyd, 52; 4935 Highway 28 W., Magee; sale of methamphetamine
- Melissa Hall, 35; 147 Steel Mill Rd., Mendenhall; possession of a controlled substance
- Steven Hand, 25; 79 Dennistown Rd., Mt. Olive/188 Wolverton Dr., Magee; sale of a controlled substance, two counts
- Santo D. Lewis, 39; 148 Dades Store Rd./Sutton Circle, Braxton; sale of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance
- James S. Magee, 30; 1740 Jupiter Rd., Mendenhall; sale of a controlled substance, three counts
- Anthony McCray, 36; 1278 Tucker Rd, Bolton/Woodrow Barnes Rd., D’Lo; sale of methamphetamine
- Dedrick Norwood, 36; 59 Adams Lane, Prentiss; sale of a controlled substance
- Blake Norwood, 32; 214 Old Highway 13, Pinola; sale of marijuana, methamphetamine, Xanax, Hydrocodone
- Steven D. Paige, 42; 504 Dixie Ave., Mendenhall; sale of methamphetamine, two counts
- Sharon Smith, 42; 293 Old Gravel 49, Mendenhall; sale of methamphetamine, two counts
- Jason Wilks, 56; 2084 St. John Rd., Braxton; possession of marijuana
- Ashton Williams, 27; 258 Stennis Dr., Biloxi/Woodrow Barnes Rd., D’Lo; sale of methamphetamine, four counts; possession of a controlled substance
- Christopher Williams, no further information available; sale of a controlled substance