18-year-old charged with aggravated DUI appears in court

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Rankin County teen accused of driving under the influence appeared in court Tuesday.

18-year-old Aaron Curro made his first appearance in court. He is charged with two counts of aggravated DUI.

A judge has set his bond at $100,000. He was also placed on a 24 /7 alcohol monitoring system.

Curro, who was driving, and four others were inside the SUV.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department said on February 3 around 7 p.m., they responded to a single-vehicle crash near Luckney and Henderson roads.

A Toyota SUV had run off the road and hit a tree. One of the passengers were trapped in the vehicle. Authorities said they had to use the jaws of life to cut them out.

All five people sustained injuries. Curro was arrested after he was released from the hospital.

The crash victims range in age from 16 to 19.