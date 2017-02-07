2 wanted for allegedly shooting, robbing Rankin County homeowner

Related Coverage More details released about homeowner shot, robbed in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Rankin County authorities and U.S. Marshals are looking two people connected to a robbery and a shooting of a homeowner.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrests of Ulylesses Deer and Lisa Courtney. They should be considered armed and dangerous.

On the early morning of January 26, a homeowner on Quail Hollow Place was shot in his legs multiple times. The victim told authorities he was home when he heard a noise. He told deputies he went to the door and a man was wearing a ski mask. The man came inside and demanded money. The victim said he heard the voices of two other men and he was hit in the head with a gun. The victim told authorities that the robbers shot him and left. That’s when he went into his car and drove himself to the hospital.

Deer and Courtney are wanted for conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

If you have information to help in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.