3 arrested in connection with Rankin County home invasion

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Three people have been arrested in connection with the home invasion that happened last month in Rankin County.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey said Lisa Michelle Courtney, Ulylesses Demonte Deer, and Gregory Kurt Humphrey have been arrested.

On January 27 around 2 a.m., the sheriff’s department received a call from a hospital saying that a 61-year-old man was shot multiple times in the legs.

The victim was shot during a robbery at his home on Quail Hollow Place, authorities said.

The victim said he heard a noise at the front door and he went to check it out. A man was at the door wearing a ski mask. The man entered the home and demanded money from the victim. The victim said he heard the voices of two others speaking. The victim was hit in the head with a gun and was forced to open a gun safe where he keeps his weapons.

He was shot multiple times. We’re told that about 30 weapons were taken. The victim advised after the robbers left, he made his way outside and was able to climb into his car and drive himself to the hospital.

During the investigation, deputies named Courtney as a suspect in the case. After gathering evidence, they were also able to name Deer and Humphrey as suspects involved in the home invasion and assault.

Humphrey was arrested on February 1 by U.S. Marshals in Jackson. He was charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Deer and Courtney were arrested by Marshals in New Orleans on Tuesday. They will be held there until the are extradited to Rankin County. They will face charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

Authorities said they have leads on several of the weapons that were stolen and had recovered one weapon from the McComb area.