Authorities: Vicksburg Police pursuit ends in crash on I-20

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — A police pursuit ended in a crash on I-20 in Vicksburg Tuesday, authorities said.

According to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, the driver of a Dodge Neon ran from Vicksburg Police.

Vicksburg Police Chief Walter Armstrong said an officer tried to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver kept going and crashed on I-20 East about a mile west of the Norrell Road exit.

Armstrong said officers are searching the car. Police did find a misdemeanor amount of marijuana.

The sheriff’s department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol assisted the Vicksburg Police with the incident, according to Sheriff Pace.

WJTV 12 will update this story when more details become available.

.@WJTV Police clearing scene of pursuit that ended w/crash on I20 E slow traffic down to 1 lane in this construction zone. Prepare 4 delay. pic.twitter.com/puA1fgavJm — Lauren Fluker (@LFluker_WJTV) February 7, 2017

Police Pursuit on I-20 near Norrell Road exit View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: WJTV Photo: WJTV Photo: WJTV