Jackson State asks alumni to help offset cash crunch

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Jackson State University’s temporary leader is asking alumni to dig into their pockets to overcome the school’s cash crunch.

In a letter sent Monday, interim President Rod Paige says expenses are exceeding income and asks graduates to each contribute $100 to an “urgent fundraising campaign” that seeks to raise $5 million.

Paige, a former U.S. Secretary of Education and JSU graduate, says he’ll lead by example, contributing $10,000 himself.

Tax filings show JSU’s foundation has collected about $3.7 million annually in recent years.

Paige writes that midyear state budget cuts make it harder for JSU. He says the university seeks to cut spending without harming programs.

President Carolyn Meyers resigned under College Board pressure last year, after trustees said she spent down JSU’s cash reserves to a dangerously low level.

