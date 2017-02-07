Jury begins deliberation in Ben Allen embezzlement trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The trial of Ben Allen has gone to the jury about a week after testimony began on embezzlement charges.

Before the jury got the case, attorneys got to make their closing arguments.

The Downtown Jackson Partners president faces 10 counts for embezzlement, falsified statements and donating to a political candidate or party.

“They wouldn’t show us everything and Mr. Gibbs didn’t bring everything either,” said Sue Perry of the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office.

The jury got the case around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon.

The state says Allen is guilty of taking public money collected from businesses in Downtown Jackson.

The defense says DJP and its money is private, not public and that Allen didn’t commit any crimes.

“Ben works for a private corporation,” defense attorney Merida Coxwell said. “Ladies and gentlemen for the people that run this business we need to settle this today. We really do.”

WJTV will continue to follow this trial as the jury deliberates.