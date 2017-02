JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A pedestrian was hit and killed in Jackson Monday night.

Commander Tyree Jones said it happened on McDowell Road near Pinebrook Drive around 7:35 p.m.

60-year-old Robert Morris Brown was hit by a car that was headed west on McDowell. He was allegedly in the roadway at the time he was

hit.

Brown was taken to the hospital where he died.

The driver who hit Brown was questioned about the incident. No charges have been filed, and it remains under investigation.