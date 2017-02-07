Photos & video of hail and downed trees

(WJTV) — Severe weather is moving through the Metro area and other parts of the state.

In the video above. WJTV 12’s Terrance Friday took a short video clip of the hail that was hitting one of the WJTV news cars in Clinton.

In the video below, viewer Rachel Aultman spotted hail coming down near Old Canton at Lakeland.

We have also gathered a few photos. One is of hail in Crystal Springs and the other shows a tree down that is blocking a part of Clinton Boulevard.

Tree down on Clinton Boulevard near the Lakewood Cemetery. Photo courtesy of Jim and Pam Vaughn shows hail in Crystal Springs.