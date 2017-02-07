Tornado watch, severe weather, power outages in Mississippi today

UPDATE: 02/07/2017 7:58am The National Weather Service says a tornado watch has been issued for parts of Mississippi and Louisiana and is in effect until 2:00pm today.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi until 2 PM CST pic.twitter.com/GfKBRyU7CG — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) February 7, 2017

UPDATE: 02/07/2017 7:35am WJTV Meteorologist Terran Kirksey says that the risk of severe weather has increased to “enhanced” today.

SEVERE WEATHER: The threat of severe weather today has increased to ENHANCED (3 out of 5) for SE Mississippi,… https://t.co/4tqAQRLUhZ — Terran Kirksey WJTV (@tkweather) February 7, 2017

UPDATE: 02/07/2017 7:30am Severe weather in hitting Central Mississippi earlier than expected. Residents are reminded to stay tuned to weather reports throughout the day as the threat of severe weather continues throughout most of the morning.

Here's the latest concerning today's severe weather potential and timing across the ArkLaMiss. pic.twitter.com/XhMkmJln09 — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) February 7, 2017

7:07am – Dark clouds and rain over downtown Jackson right now. #MSwx https://t.co/JeIVDG6B96 — Terran Kirksey WJTV (@tkweather) February 7, 2017

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Nearly three thousand people are without power this morning in Hinds and Madison counties as severe weather impacts Central Mississippi.

Approximately 900 outages are being reported in Madison County. Entergy says that there are more than 2,000 in Hinds County.

Crews are working to restore power but there is no word yet on how long the restoration will take, or how many additional outages are expected as severe weather continues to work its way through the area this morning.

Get the latest Jackson, Mississippi weather:

Download the WJTV Weather App from the App Store