Tornado watch, severe weather, power outages in Mississippi today

UPDATE: 02/07/2017 7:58am The National Weather Service says a tornado watch has been issued for parts of Mississippi and Louisiana and is in effect until 2:00pm today.
UPDATE: 02/07/2017 7:35am WJTV Meteorologist Terran Kirksey says that the risk of severe weather has increased to “enhanced” today.
UPDATE: 02/07/2017 7:30am Severe weather in hitting Central Mississippi earlier than expected. Residents are reminded to stay tuned to weather reports throughout the day as the threat of severe weather continues throughout most of the morning.
Original Story:
JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Nearly three thousand people are without power this morning in Hinds and Madison counties as severe weather impacts Central Mississippi.
Approximately 900 outages are being reported in Madison County. Entergy says that there are more than 2,000 in Hinds County.
Crews are working to restore power but there is no word yet on how long the restoration will take, or how many additional outages are expected as severe weather continues to work its way through the area this morning.
