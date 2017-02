SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Severe weather moved through parts of Scott County Tuesday.

Power lines and trees are down in some parts of the county. Power is also out for some residents.

Highway 35 was one of the areas affected by the storm.

All lanes are blocked on MS 35 near Horn Road. Trees have fallen across the street, and they are blocking traffic.

We’re told this could be blocked for the next two hours.

Drivers will need to avoid this area and find an alternate route.