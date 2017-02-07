Security guard, 1 other shot at Sunset Plaza Apartments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a shooting after two people including a security guard are wounded.

It happened Monday night at the Sunset Plaza Apartments on Sunset Drive off of Medgar Evers Boulevard.

We’re working with police to get a description of the shooter.

At last check, the victims were in stable condition.

