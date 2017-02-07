Student brings weapon to Raymond Elementary

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hinds County School District says a child brought a weapon to Raymond Elementary Friday.

The student was disciplined but returned to class Monday with another weapon.

WJTV 12 got a copy of the letter sent out to parents Monday outlining everything that happened. The letter explains that staff knew about the weapon being brought to Raymond Elementary School on Friday, but parents were not notified until Monday.

In the process of sending that notification out, the student showed up to school again with another Weapon, but we are told he was not supposed to be there.

We took our concerns to the school district to find out how he could get back on campus Monday.

“That’s a question that we will not answer at this time, but if a parent wants to know, we will be happy to share that with them,” said John Neal, the associated superintendent. “We want to keep in mind that you have to protect all children, even when children make mistakes, they are still children.”

District leaders say they don’t feel anything went wrong with the way this situation was handled. They also tell us they have safety measures in place to make sure this doesn’t happen again.