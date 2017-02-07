Tornado warning issued for Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a tornado warning for Central Scott County.

The warning is in effect until 5 p.m.

The following are some tips to help you prepare your home and family for a tornado from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency:

What to do if you are in your home during a Tornado:

Go to the lowest level of the home, an inner hallway, or smaller inner room without windows, such as a closet or bathroom.

Get away from windows and go to the center of the room. Avoid corners, because they tend to attract debris.

Get under a sturdy piece of furniture, such as a workbench or heavy table.

If you are in a mobile home:

Evacuate the mobile home, even if it is equipped with tie-downs. Take shelter in a building with a strong foundation, or if one is not available, lie in a ditch or low-lying area a safe distance away from the mobile home. Tornadoes cannot change elevation quickly enough to pick someone up out of a ditch, especially a deep ditch or culvert.

If you are at work or school:

Go to the basement or to an inside hallway at the lowest level of the building.

Avoid places with wide-span roofs, such as auditoriums, cafeterias, large hallways or shopping malls.

Use your arms to protect your head and neck.

If outdoors:

If possible, get inside a sturdy building with a concrete foundation.

If shelter is not available, or there is no time to get indoors, lie in a ditch or low-lying area or crouch near a strong building.

Be aware of the potential for flooding.

If you are in a vehicle:

Never try to out drive a tornado in your vehicle. Tornadoes can change direction very quickly and can lift a vehicle and toss it in the air

Get out of the vehicle and take shelter in a nearby building.

If there is no time to get indoors, get out of the vehicle and lie in a ditch or low-lying area away from the vehicle.

To prepare for extreme heat:

Install window air conditioners snugly; insulate if necessary.

Check air-conditioning ducts for proper insulation.

Install temporary window reflectors (for use between windows and drapes), such as aluminum foil-covered cardboard, to reflect heat back outside.

Weather-strip doors and sills to keep cool air in.

Cover windows that receive morning or afternoon sun with drapes, shades, awnings or louvers.

Keep storm windows up all year.