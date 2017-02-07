Traffic light in Raymond catches fire

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) — Fire crews responded to the corner of Highway 18 and Seven Springs Road in Raymond after a traffic light caught fire Tuesday morning.

A WJTV viewer sent us video of the light when it was on fire.

Due to the fire, the traffic light is currently out of order.

The flames have been put out.

Drivers should use caution when approaching this intersection.

Traffic signal pole caught fire on Highway 18 and Seven Springs Rd in Raymond MS. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/hxyEz4JE66 — Justin Burks (@Jburks_wjtv) February 7, 2017

Traffic Light out at Hwy 18 and Seven Springs due to the traffic light being on fire. @MississippiDOT pic.twitter.com/NGZQG2D1cW — Raymond FD (@RaymondFD) February 7, 2017

