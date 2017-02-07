William Carey to demolish 5 buildings after January 21 tornado

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – William Carey University says it will have to demolish five tornado-damaged buildings including the oldest structure on campus – Tatum Court.

The Jan. 21 storm killed four and injured dozens across Lamar, Forrest and Perry counties.

Two buildings have already been demolished, and three more will be.

Spokeswoman Mia Overton said Monday that the Baptist university still plans to start its spring trimester on Feb. 20. By then, officials say, eight dormitories housing 739 students will be open.

They also say a number of classroom and administrative buildings will be open, including the school’s library. However, William Carey says some classes will continue to meet off-campus or online. Medical and physical therapy classes will meet at the University of Southern Mississippi, while music classes will meet at a church.