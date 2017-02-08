1 shot during Rankin County pursuit; 5 teens arrested

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — One person was shot during a pursuit that involved the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department. Five teenagers were arrested, officials said.

According to District Attorney Michael Guest, Rankin deputies were notified around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday from the Forest Police Department about a stolen brown Honda Accord and a red Nissan Sentra.

Guest said the Nissan was stolen at gunpoint in Ridgeland at a convenience store and was involved in an armed carjacking in Forest.

Rankin County deputies spotted the Nissan on I-20. We’re told that deputies tried to stop the car, but the driver kept going.

D.A. Guest said the car was going over 100 miles per hour. He said deputies then tried to stop the car by firing shots at the tires. Guest said one of the bullets ricocheted and hit a passenger in the back seat in his arm.

The chase finally ended near I-55 and State Street in Jackson.

The passenger who was shot was taken to the hospital.

D.A. Guest said a third car, a Dodge Charger, was reported stolen in Hinds County was located by Forest Police. The two people in that car were arrested.

He said authorities believe the Charger was involved in the armed carjacking in Ridgeland and the armed carjacking in Forest.

Five teenagers were arrested: a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old, and three 17-year-olds. Guest said they are all from Jackson. Their names have not been released.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.