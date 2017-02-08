Bond denied for Yazoo City quadruple murder suspect

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) — The man accused of a quadruple homicide in Yazoo City was denied bond in court.

According to Yazoo City Police Chief Andre Lloyd, Briddell Barber appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon.

Barber’s initial appearance was set for 4 p.m., but Chief Lloyd said they had to move it up for security reasons. We’re told there were several threats made against the suspect.

Since Barber was already out of jail on bond for March 2016 deadly shooting, Lloyd said he was denied bond for the recent murder charges.

We’re told these are the first murders of the year for Yazoo City.

Chief Lloyd said he’d asked the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to take over the case.

Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers identified the victims of Monday morning’s quadruple homicide as 36-year-old Edward Johnson, 30-year-old Kevin Johnson, 22-year-old Jerrandan Allen and 35-year-old Gabriel Townsend. They were shot outside of Club 66 on 11th Street on Highway sometime after 1:30 a.m. Monday.