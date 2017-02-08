Bryant names former justice Ann Lamar to College Board

The Associated Press Published:
Justice Ann Lamar (Photo: from Gov. Bryant's Office)
Justice Ann Lamar (Photo: from Gov. Bryant's Office)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Gov. Phil Bryant is naming recently retired Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Ann Lamar of Senatobia to the College Board.


The 64-year-old Lamar replaces Karen Cummins, a trustee who died from cancer in January, representing the northern third of the state.

Senators must confirm Lamar’s nomination to 12-member board, which oversees Mississippi’s eight public universities.

She would serve the remainder of Cummins’ term, through 2021.

Gov. Haley Barbour appointed Lamar to the Supreme Court in 2007, making her the third woman to serve there, and she won a full term in 2009. Lamar served as a circuit judge from 2001 to 2007, and earlier as district attorney in Desoto, Tate, Panola, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha counties.

Lamar is the mother of Republican state Rep. Trey Lamar of Senatobia.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s