Byram Middle students sign pledge against bullying

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) — Students at Byram Middle School are getting a crash course in kindness this week.

School leaders are presenting a series on being “game changers,” aimed at targeting the growing issue of cyberbullying.

The presentation started by bringing the sometimes grim consequences of bullying into sharp focus. The students were shown a slideshow sharing the stories of several kids across the country who have taken their lives after being targeted by bullies.

An author and a representative from the Attorney General’s Office outlined the ways young people are bullied in the classroom and also online. Leaders also went over ways the students can speak up if they witness bullying.

The students filled out a pledge committing to joining the fight against bullying.