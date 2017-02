RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) — Law enforcement officers are on the scene of an accident in Raymond.

The crash in near Highway 18 and Wells Road, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Details about the crash have not been released.

Drivers should use caution in this area.

@MississippiDOT accident with injuries MS 18 at Wells Rd use caution in area pic.twitter.com/IHZJF6KLJ3 — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) February 8, 2017

