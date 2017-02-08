Crews to start emergency repairs on Forest Avenue water main break Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Jackson will start emergency repairs on a 48-inch water main break on Forest Avenue this week.

City officials said crews would start the work on Friday, February. 10.

Crews will have to close some of the water valves Friday at 2 p.m temporarily. They expect that there will be little to no water pressure for some South Jackson water customers.

The contractor plans to have the work completed by Sunday, February 12.

The whole area will be under a boil water notice immediately following the repair until the Mississippi State Department of Health notifies the City that water samples are clear.

