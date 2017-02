JACKSON, Miss., (WJTV) — The Jackson Fire Department teamed up with AMR to make the capital city a safer place.

Under the “Sprint Medic” Program, a paramedic will be stationed downtown at JFD’s Central Station on West Street. In an emergency, that medic will spring into action in an SUV that is stocked just like an ambulance without a stretcher.

The average response time is just over two minutes. The service area covers Woodrow Wilson South to I-20 and South Prentiss Street.

Jackson Fire / AMR Sprint Medic Unit, officially 10-8 for service! Preserving life is our #1 priority!#partnership pic.twitter.com/XbkB45dVKe — Cleotha Sanders (@jackson_fire601) February 8, 2017