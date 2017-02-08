JPD names suspect in Forest Park Apartments murder investigation

Related Coverage Man shot in the head at Forest Park Apartments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police need your help in finding a wanted murder suspect.

Police are looking for 30-year-old Joshua Thomas.

29-year-old Mario Lampkin was shot in the head at the Forest Park Apartments early Monday Morning.

Lampkin was taken to the hospital where he died.

The suspect in the shooting left the scene.

Anyone with information that would be helpful to their investigation is asked to call JPD at 601-960-1234.

#JPDwanted Joshua Thomas-30, charged w/ murder for the shooting death of Mario Lampkin-29, Monday morning. Call police w/ info. 601-960-1234 pic.twitter.com/adDyK1aifS — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) February 8, 2017

