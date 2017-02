JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Junior League Jumble is a rummage sale that raises money for the Junior League of Jackson.

This is the third year for the event.

Shoppers can find deals on thousands of donated items from furniture and home décor to children’s clothing and other items.

The event will be held at 415 Hwy 49 S in Richland from Thurs., Feb. 9 through Saturday, Feb. 11.

Tickets are available online while they last and can also be purchased at the door if more are still available.