Lawmakers may vote to change the state education funding formula

JACKSON, MS (WJTV) – A bill will be voted on in the Senate and the House of Representatives, but some say the bill has little to no details.

Earlier this year, Ebuild, provided recommendations on how the state should fund education.

Rep. Jay Hughes says he will be voting against the bill. He says it has no details or information it’s just a placeholder. He calls it a “dummy” bill.

“That means with all this about MAEP they still don’t have anything to replace it with,” said Hughes.

Since it’s a “dummy” bill, if both passes the senate and house it will go to a conference committee.

“Ther people from the house and three people on the senate will sit down and decide what the entire process is and insert that bill. So 6 people will be deciding what’s best for the public education funding of 490,000 kids,” said Hughes.

Sen. Gray Tollison disagrees.

“People need to look at the recommendations and those recommendations will be in the legislation,” said Tollison.