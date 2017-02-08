Man shares his story about living with HIV on National Black HIV/ Aids Awareness Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Tuesday is National Black HIV and AIDS Awareness Day.

One local organization is working to help save the lives of people affected by the disease.

“For the past 5 or 6 years, I’ve been managing my HIV and trying to not only encourage others not only to get tested but to stay in care.”

Marcus McPherson said he was diagnosed when he was 27 years old in grad school.

Since then he’s been working with the Red Door Foundation to help others with the same battles he went through.

“Several people that I started to know in those support groups started to pass away,” he said. “I really wanted to get the word out that HIV is not a death sentence, but you have to take care of yourself.”

Mississippi struggles with HIV more than most states, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The Magnolia state is the 9th highest in the country when it comes HIV infection.

“As a city, Jackson ranks 5th when it comes to HIV diagnosis among all Metropolitan cities. But it ranks number one when it comes aids diagnosis,” he said.

Dr. Leonardo Mena says the number of people that don’t know they have HIV is greater among young adults.

“Those that are 13 to 23 years old they have the highest numbers of HIV infections- they also have the highest proportion of people who are living with HIV and are unaware,” Dr. Mena said.

Mena said there is even a prescription drug called ‘prep’ that can be taken to prevent the spread of HIV.

McPherson says the Red Door Foundation is working to bring a symposium to the Metro area, to bring awareness to those living with the disease.

“HIV is not an end life thing. you can still go on to pursue your dreams, goals, your ambitions.”

The 2017 Saving our Selves Symposium will be held June 8 through 11 at the Hilton Jackson. It will feature several different workshops and a network of those living with HIV.