Mayor to city workers who handle money: take polygraph test

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016, in his Vicksburg, Miss., office. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
FILE PHOTO Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016, in his Vicksburg, Miss., office. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. says he wants all city workers who handle money to be required to take polygraph tests.

Flaggs told The Vicksburg Post that “taxpayers need to know we’re not losing their money.” He brought up the idea Monday, as he and city aldermen discussed hiring a certified public accountant to audit the court services department because of allegations that money was mishandled.

That department processes cases for the city’s Municipal Court and collects fines for traffic and misdemeanor offenses.

Flaggs said he would like to see polygraph tests administered randomly “like a drug test.” He said he’s asked the city attorney to research a new polygraph policy.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s