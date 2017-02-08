NWS surveyors say EF-2 tornado hit Scott County

Related Coverage Scott County storm damage

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A National Weather Service storm survey team said an EF-2 tornado went through Scott County Tuesday.

The twister had max winds of 115 miles per hour.

Cleanup efforts are now underway in the areas that were damaged.

NWS said the tornado started near Hodge Lane and went eastward across Old HIllsboro Road. We’re told that the most significant damage occurred near Little River Road and Highway 35. The twister then continued east and ended after it crossed Highwa 21 near Taylor Road.

WJTV crews saw several trucks lined up on Highway 35 Wednesday morning to help pick up the debris. The Highway 35 Flea Market was also damaged. The owner, Patsy Johnson, thinks the building is a total loss after 30 years.

“It’s just unreal it’s been here this long and nothing has ever happened you know and so many people around Scott County they come out here they buy their stuff for their homes and clothes you know for the whole family it’s just it’s awful,” she said.

The Scott County Emergency Management Agency said at least two dozen homes were damaged.

Outside of the flea markets buildings and the homes that were damaged, NWS said a barn and a few sheds were also damaged. Several trees snapped and were uprooted.

The twister’s path was about 4.9 miles long with a maximum width of about a half of a mile.

Here are some pictures sent to us by the survey team that is currently in Scott County. pic.twitter.com/qLLhp0KHXA — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) February 8, 2017

An NWS storm survey team has determined the Scott Co tornado was an EF-2 with maximum winds of 115 mph. More details to follow. — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) February 8, 2017