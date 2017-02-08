Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Rohi Atassi, right, from Syria, leads new US citizens in the Pledge of Allegiance after Atassi and 116 others from 37 countries took the oath of citizenship from U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis, left, in the Northern District of Illinois, during a naturalization ceremony Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Chicago. Atassi has not returned to Syria since his last visit in the fall of 2011. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
CHICAGO (AP) – Rohi Atassi was among 117 immigrants to become a U.S. citizen during a Chicago naturalization ceremony, but the Syrian dentist stood out among his peers.

A federal judge overseeing the ceremony Tuesday asked him to lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Atassi held a green card for a decade, but the last few weeks he’s been worried with President Donald Trump’s executive order barring immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Syria.

His family has mixed citizenship status. His mother is a naturalized U.S. citizen. His father has a green card. His fiancee is U.S. born.

Atassi said he was honored that a Syrian American led the Pledge.

He said he immediately applied for his U.S. passport and registered to vote. He said he’s excited to participate in a democracy.

