Threats to Yazoo City Quadruple Murder Suspect Prompts Early Hearing

YAZOO CITY, Miss. – The man accused of shooting and killing four people outside a Yazoo City nightclub went before a judge for the first time.

The hearing happened earlier than scheduled for security reasons, and one family is outraged after learning they missed the accused shooter in court.

Debra Johnson Sanders, the mother of victim Kevin Johnson and sister of Edward Johnson was emotional outside the courtroom.

“They assured us that nothing would go on without us and we rushed, I’ve been to the funeral home to try and see about burying my son and my brother, shot close range in the face and I get here and they had a hearing and didn’t notify anybody,” Sanders explained.

Sanders is tasked with planning two funerals this week and she is outraged that the man accused of killing her loved ones saw a judge earlier than scheduled.

“I don’t even know how to tell you, I just wanted to be able to look in the eyes and just to feel the presence of him,” Sanders said.

Yazoo city’s police chief says Barber was taken to court earlier Wednesday because of violent threats made against him.

Barber, who was already out on bond for a murder last March was denied bond Wednesday.

“It’s just unimaginable, these kind of things shouldn’t happen he shouldn’t have been out anyway,” Sanders said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is taking over the case and adding a First Degree Murder charge for the first victim, and three counts of Capital Murder for the other victims, now with double funerals ahead Sanders has this message to the shooter.

“May God be with you,” she said.