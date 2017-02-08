CLEARED: I 55 at Pearl Street, Exit 96A

UPDATE: 02/08/2017 7:29am This incident has been cleared.

UPDATE: 02/08/2017 7:11am Delays are still listed as being approximately 55 minutes in duration.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) Traffic delays are being reported in Hinds County along I-55 northbound, The two right lanes of traffic are blocked.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) estimates the traffic impact as “moderate,” with estimated delays of approximately 55 minutes.

MDOT identifies the incident as a crash but there is no word on the exact nature of the incident or whether there are injuries. Police and emergency services are on the scene.

