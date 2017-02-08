US Marshals looking for tattoo-covered, convicted sex offender

Photo Courtesy: US Marshals
PETERSBURG, Virginia (WJTV) – US Marshals are searching for a convicted sex offender whom the Bureau of Prisons lists as having “escaped” last week.

Although technically listed as having escaped, Matthew Ezekiel Stager actually failed to self-report to a facility in Texas after being released from a medium security federal prison in Petersburg, Virginia.

Graphic Credit: Federal Bureau of Prisons (https://www.bop.gov)
The 45-year-old white man has tattoos prominently featured on his face and arms.  He is approximately 5’9″ tall and was born on February 8th, 1972.

According to a written release from US Marshals Stager “has a history of drug abuse and mental health concerns.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police or the US Marshals Service at: (877) WANTED-2 or (877) 926.8332.

 

