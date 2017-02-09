3 accused of breaking in, having party in dead man’s house

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Left to Right: Wynn, Maranell, Hester (Photos: Hancock County Sheriff's Department)
Left to Right: Wynn, Maranell, Hester (Photos: Hancock County Sheriff's Department)

 

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi sheriff says three people broke into a dead man’s home and “threw a party.”

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam tells The Sun Herald that the intruders caused significant damage.

Adam says the three men were still in the house when officers arrived on Monday. He says one of their friends is in charge of the house, but has been jailed on a drug charge, so “they kicked in the door and threw a party of their own.”

The three – 59-year-old Carl Wynn III, 42-year-old Gabriel Maranell and 29-year old Micheal Hester Jr. – were charged with residential burglary and malicious mischief. Bond was set at $11,000 for each. It was not immediately clear whether they have attorneys.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s