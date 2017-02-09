3 accused of breaking in, having party in dead man’s house

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi sheriff says three people broke into a dead man’s home and “threw a party.”

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam tells The Sun Herald that the intruders caused significant damage.

Adam says the three men were still in the house when officers arrived on Monday. He says one of their friends is in charge of the house, but has been jailed on a drug charge, so “they kicked in the door and threw a party of their own.”

The three – 59-year-old Carl Wynn III, 42-year-old Gabriel Maranell and 29-year old Micheal Hester Jr. – were charged with residential burglary and malicious mischief. Bond was set at $11,000 for each. It was not immediately clear whether they have attorneys.