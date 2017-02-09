3 JSU students arrested after school officials find $10K in suspected counterfeit money, drugs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Three Jackson State University students were arrested Thursday after school officials said they found $10,000 in suspected counterfeit cash and drugs.

University officials said 22-year-old Jeffery Johnson, 19-year-old Roderick Hibbler, and 21-year-old Khalil Anderson were taken into custody.

We’re told that the school’s Department of Public Safety executed search warrants after noticing suspicious activity during a routine check at University Pointe, a residence hall.

Johnson is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Hibbler and Anderson were charged with possession of weapons on school property, as well as possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

“I want to congratulate Chief Thomas Albright and the JSU Department of Public Safety for their outstanding professionalism and dedication to duty in this investigation,” said Interim JSU President Dr. Rod Paige. “This highlights the effectiveness of our law enforcement personnel in keeping the campus community safe and serves notice to others who may want to come on this campus to engage in criminal activity.”

The suspects are being held at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

The case remains under investigation by JSU’s Public Safety. JSU officials said the U.S. Secret Service Agency would probe allegations of counterfeit.