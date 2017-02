Krewe de Cardinal is St. Richard Catholic School’s signature fundraiser and has evolved into Jackson’s biggest Mardi Gras ball. This festive evening features a brass band, premium silent and live auctions, a cash drawing, and New Orleans-style cocktails & cuisine. Tickets are just $50/per person or $100/per couple in advance! Host Couple and Event Sponsorships are available. For more information, contact Chris Lombard at clombard@strichardschool.org or click here.

