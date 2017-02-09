ATM stolen from North Jackson business, suspect search underway

UPDATE: 02/09/2017 6:15am JPD Commander Tyree Jones says the incident took place at approximately 3:45am at 1955 West Northside Drive. He says that officers responded to an alarm at the business and found the front door of the business “severely damaged.” He confirms that the ATM was taken. He said the suspects have been identified as three black men driving a white, 90’s model Chevrolet pickup truck. A chain attached to the truck appears to have been hooked to the front door and the ATM was then removed. There is no additional suspect information at this time.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – The search is on this morning for suspects in an ATM smash and grab at a North Jackson business.

The owner of the business, a Citgo gas station located near the corner of California Avenue and Northside Drive, says the ATM was taken when three men broke into the store this morning. He says that they were driving an older model white pickup truck.

The owner says that this is the third time his store has been the target of thieves.

Iron security door leans on the side of the building, glass shattered at front entrance after ATM smash and grab @WJTV pic.twitter.com/9P2E41x3Xv — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) February 9, 2017

Owner working to clean up mess inside the Citgo gas station on Northside Dr and California Ave after ATM theft @WJTV pic.twitter.com/GHZHd26Ovx — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) February 9, 2017

The owner tells me 3 men in a white older model pick up truck broke into the store and took ATM @WJTV pic.twitter.com/TPHlcjuBO6 — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) February 9, 2017

Front door smashed in at the Citgo gas station, at Northside Dr and California Ave. Working to get more details from police @WJTV pic.twitter.com/dss8jmWLq7 — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) February 9, 2017