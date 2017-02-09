COLD CASE: MBI searching for missing man since 2015

(WJTV) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help with a cold case.

Bruce Anthony McCurdy has been missing since August 2015, officials said.

The 49-year-old was last seen in the Hinds and Rankin County area.

His known address was in Lawrence County. His abandoned Red GMC Canyon truck was found in the Silver Creek community.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts or may come in contact with McCurdy, they should contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at (601) 987-1530.