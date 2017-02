JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — There’s a crash on I-55 before the I-20 exit in Jackson.

The crash is near exit 94B at the the stack.

The southbound left lane is blocked at this time.

Traffic is moving slowly in the area.

Drivers, find an alternate route to avoid traffic delays.

