Dixie National Rodeo to provid economic boost for Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Dixie National Rodeo is setting up in Downtown Jackson.

The event is expected to bring in thousands of people and millions of dollars.

It’s been 52 year’s since the event made its first debut in Jackson.

“I don’t think they ever had an idea probably that it would be this large,” Mike Mathis said, rodeo announcer. “But through their hard work, dedication and a whole lot of people that have come since– that it has continued to grow and build to be a major, major impact.”

Mathis says organizers expect at least 60,000 people to make their way inside the Coliseum over the course of the weekend.

“It is the largest western extravaganza east of the Mississippi.”

“We brought our camper we stay for about five nights, and we have a really good time,” said Nancy Irwin, an attendee.

She and her family have been coming to the rodeo for the past 20 years.

“When we first started coming, over on the south side of the Coliseum is where the campers set up. They were just jam packed in, and it was just a small area.”

Mathis says the event is expected to bring in around $7 million to $10 million.

“A dollar turns over seven to eight times once it comes to your community. So this is going to impact Jackson several million dollars worth.”

There are 750 contestants in this year’s rodeo that are coming from all over.

“We have cowboys from about 41 states, Canada, Austrailia, New Zealand and Brazil,” he said.

The first show for the Dixie National Rodeo starts Thursday night at 7:30 and runs through Sunday.