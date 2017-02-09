Exhaustion forces singer Al Jarreau to retire from touring

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO Seven-time Grammy Award winner, vocalist Al Jarreau performs for participants of the 9th Yalta Annual Meeting entitled 'Ukraine and the World: Addressing Tomorrows Challenges Together', organized by the Yalta European Strategy (YES) in partnership with the Victor Pinchuk Foundation at the Livadia Palace in Yalta, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 14, 2012. More than 200 leaders from politics, business and society representing more than 20 countries will discuss major global challenges and their impact on Europe, Ukraine and the world. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau has been forced into retirement from touring due to exhaustion.

A statement on his website says Jarreau is hospitalized in Los Angeles and is “improving slowly.” The statement says Jarreau’s medical team has told him he can’t perform any of his remaining concert dates this year. It says Jarreau is retiring from touring “with complete sorrow.”

FILE PHOTO - Grammy Award-winning singer Al Jarreau, center, kneels with the Honorary Mayor of Hollywood, Johnny Grant, left and Leron Gubler, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, as the singer is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Tuesday, March 6, 2001, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Susan Jarreau, the singer's wife, background right, musician George Duke, center, and Michael Jon Smith, chairman of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce stand behind and watch as the 2,174thstar is unveiled in Jarreau's name. (AP Photo/Patrick Liotta)
Jarreau turns 77 next month.

Jarreau has won seven Grammys over a 50-year career. His biggest single was 1981’s “We’re in This Love Together.” Jarreau was a vocalist on the all-star 1985 track, “We Are the World,” and sang the theme to TV’s “Moonlighting.”

FILE PHOTO - Singer Al Jarreau has more than an earful as he holds up his Grammy he won during the 24th annual Grammy Awards presentation in Los Angeles Wednesday night, Feb. 25, 1982. Jarreau won the honors for best pop male vocalist and best jazz male vocalist. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
