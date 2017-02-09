Grass fire on I-20 East before Highway 18/Greenfield Road exit

By Published:
I-20

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — There’s a grass fire on the side of I-20 East near the Highway 18/Greenfield Road exit.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said all eastbound lanes are blocked in the area at this time.

This is near exit 54.

Drivers should find an alternate route.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.  

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s