Grass fire on I-20 East before Highway 18/Greenfield Road exit

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — There’s a grass fire on the side of I-20 East near the Highway 18/Greenfield Road exit.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said all eastbound lanes are blocked in the area at this time.

This is near exit 54.

Drivers should find an alternate route.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.