Lottery bill dies, sports betting bill stays alive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A chance for a lottery in Mississippi is dead for this year. There was only one bill left that could’ve made it possible, but it wasn’t even discussed in the House of Representatives, therefore dying.

However, one bill that is alive is Sports Betting. New regulations were passed in the House Thursday that would require sports betting agencies to go through background checks and prove they can pay back the payoffs.

Gaming Committee Chairman Richard Bennett says sports betting nor the lottery would be big money for the state.

“I think the misnomer with a lottery is they believe it’s going to bring in a lot of money and it’s not,” Bennett said. “Our demographics are pretty much like Arkansas and Arkansas are struggling with theirs. To be honest, I think if we would’ve done it 25 years ago we would’ve gotten a lot of money when the states around us did not have lotteries.”

The bill will head to the Senate next.