Make A Difference 5K

By Published:
logo

Sign up now for the 2017 SouthGroup Make A Difference 5K! This year’s event will be on February 18, 2017 at the SouthGroup Insurance Services office in the Woodlands Office Park in Ridgeland, MS.

To sign up, visit https://southgroup.net/5k

Thank you to the dedicated SouthGroup employees who work to gather Sponsors, raffle prizes and event items to put together a fabulous race. More than $150,000 has been raised since 2007 and the funds are earmarked for the Child Life Fund, a program instrumental to Batson Children’s Hospital.

Thank you to all who support the Make A Difference 5K. You are truly “Making A Difference” for our children!

Click here for more information

Details

Date:
FEBRUARY 18
Website:
https://southgroup.net/5k

Organizer

SouthGroup Insurance Services
Phone:
601-914-3220
Website:
https://southgroup.net/5k

Venue

The Woodlands
795 Woodlands Parkway
Ridgeland, 39157+ Google Map

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s