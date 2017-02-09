Sign up now for the 2017 SouthGroup Make A Difference 5K! This year’s event will be on February 18, 2017 at the SouthGroup Insurance Services office in the Woodlands Office Park in Ridgeland, MS.

To sign up, visit https://southgroup.net/5k

Thank you to the dedicated SouthGroup employees who work to gather Sponsors, raffle prizes and event items to put together a fabulous race. More than $150,000 has been raised since 2007 and the funds are earmarked for the Child Life Fund, a program instrumental to Batson Children’s Hospital.

Thank you to all who support the Make A Difference 5K. You are truly “Making A Difference” for our children!

Venue The Woodlands 795 Woodlands Parkway

Ridgeland , 39157 + Google Map