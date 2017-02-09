Man shot in arm at Commonwealth Apartments

Published:
shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Jackson apartment complex Wednesday night.

Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the Commonwealth Apartments.

Jones said a man was shot in the arm.

No one has been arrested.

Police are still tying to determine exactly what happened. The investigation is ongoing.

