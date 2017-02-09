Men in cat scalding case ordered to work in animal shelter

The Associated Press Published:
Left to Right: Laderrick Rostchild, Larry Rostchild)
Left to Right: Laderrick Rostchild, Larry Rostchild)

MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) – Two Mississippi men have been sentenced to jail and ordered to work in an animal shelter for taking part in the videotaped scalding of a cat.

Police say the cat died after being doused with boiling water in December. The video was posted online.

News organizations report 24-year-old Laderrick Rostchild was found guilty of aggravated animal abuse, and a Moss Point city judge sentenced him to six months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

His uncle, 43-year-old Larry Rostchild, pleaded guilty to simple abuse and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The judge also ordered each man to work 200 hours at the Jackson County Animal Shelter.

Karmen Coleman
Karmen Coleman

A third person, 23-year-old Karmen Coleman, has pleaded not guilty to rendering criminal assistance.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s