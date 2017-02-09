Mississippi’s Opioid Epidemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – When we think of drug addiction and the inevitable crime that follows, the image in your head might not be your own medicine cabinet, but increasingly, that’s exactly where it can start. For some, powerful opioids meant to relieve the incredible pain that follows surgery or chronic illness is simply a gateway to the desperation of addiction. When that supply runs out, they will do whatever it takes to get the next fix.

The disease of addiction is taking a toll on Mississippi, and it might surprise you just how widespread the problem has become and what law enforcement is will to try to stop it.

“I want to get better, and I want y’all to love me like the son that I’m supposed to be,” that was 26-year-old Matthew Ables in a voicemail to his mother, Judy. It was a desperate cry for help as he battled an addiction to an opioid called Fentanyl.

“My son died on December 13th on his 27th birthday. He got to become 27 for about 5 hours. His dad found fentanyl patches in his mouth,” says Judy. That was the fourth and final time her son overdosed. Matthew is one of at least three who’ve died from drug overdoses in Yazoo County, just this year.

In Pike County, a Facebook post by the sheriff’s department, after another overdose death, bothered some. It mentioned heroin would be tested for free, but at the heart of it, frustration.

“We’re not being insensitive because we know the seriousness of it and we know how it affects us, our loved ones and the families of these people that are addicted,” says Detective Robbie Roberts.

Now two more deaths in Mississippi, including one in Rankin County, from a synthetic opioid known as “pink.”

“Basically, it’s seven and a half times more potent than morphine,” says Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director, John Dowdy.

It’s just the latest evidence of a growing, often deadly, pattern of addiction.

“Mississippi has an opioid epidemic,” adds Dowdy. “[In] 2015, there were enough opioids dispensed from pharmacies in the state of Mississippi that every living, breathing person in the state of Mississippi could have possessed between 70 and 75 dosage units and you’re talking about a population of 2.9 million.”

Everyday, about 78 people die from an opioid-related overdose, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Those opioids, more often than not, are prescribed.

“Mississippi is the fifth highest prescribing state for opioids, prescriptions. So what we are actually worried about is that when they start putting restrictions on that which we are for is that people are then going to go to the streets and heroin is going to become an epidemic for us like it is for so many states around the nation,” says Executive Director of Engaged Recovery, Shelley Johnson.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those who are addicted to prescription opioids like codeine and fentanyl, are 40 times more likely to become addicted to heroin.

“What generally happens, it comes in two ways. We have people who started with prescription drugs who can’t get them any longer, and when they can’t get them any longer, they go for the street drug which is available. Or when they learn the street drug is much less expensive, much easier to get then they’ll go that direction,” adds Johnson.

Most drug users end up in the criminal justice system, a place where treatment is not always embraced.

“This is what we do as a society, and this is what we do as law enforcement, let’s lock them up and throw away the key, let’s not worry about them, you know. Let’s go lock up some more,” says Rankin County Sheriff, Bryan Bailey.

He says 80 to 90 percent of the people in his jail are either directory or indirectly behind bars because of drugs. Of course, putting an addict behind bars is often a necessary piece of the recovery puzzle.

“Jail is a rehab,” says Bailey. “They detox in here, and you can get down to that core person and find out who that core person really is. And most people using these drugs are covering up some kind of deep emotional issue or psychological issue. They’re using that to kill the pain or something that’s what needs to be addressed. I’m not a doctor; I’m not a psychiatrist. I’m just telling you from my life experience.” The sheriff is also willing to tap a higher power by allowing local churches to help mentor inmates. He also offers a trustee program for non-violent offenders.

“A large majority people in this jail are never going to change. But 25% of them that do want to turn their life around, that do want to change. They just need the tools and assets and then somebody to care for them,” says the sheriff. He has a 50 percent success rate and that he’s proud.

“Like I tell them, God will forgive you for anything, but my deal is a one shot deal,” adds the sheriff, who still believes those who possess or sell drugs should certainly be punished.

“When they get ready to get out of this jail, I try to make sure that their driver’s license is good. I try to make sure they’ve been through a Christian based rehab program that we do here in the jail called ‘Celebrate Recovery,’ any old fines, any other charges in this place. We try to set them up to win instead of losing,” adds Bailey.