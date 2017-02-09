School to allow students to use their phones in class

SUMMIT, Miss. (AP) – Students at one southwestern Mississippi high school will no longer have to so secretive about having their smartphones out in class – at least during some lessons.


The Enterprise-Journal of McComb reports that North Pike High School in Summit is launching a one-month pilot program in which students will be allowed to use their smartphones or other wireless devices in classes.

Superintendent Dennis Penton says teachers will be able to incorporate the phones into lesson plans, but no student will be required to bring a phone. He says students will face consequences if they are accessing inappropriate content with the devices.

Penton said the district’s cellphone policy and student handbook would be revised if the tryout is successful and the program is implemented for the next school year.

